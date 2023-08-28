Sheriff: Woman kills her 2 children, then herself in apparent murder-suicide

Brandy Hutchins: The Florida woman did not have a criminal record or history of violence, Sheriff Grady Judd said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida woman involved in a custody battle shot her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself and taking her life, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brandy Hutchins, 43, killed her children ignoring a court order to turn the boy over to his father, who lives in Maine. The daughter had a different father, Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference on Sunday.

Judd said a judge had issued an order directing Hutchins to surrender the boy to a sheriff’s office district office by 6 p.m. EDT on Friday, WFLA-TV reported.

When Hutchins apparently ignored the order, deputies were sent to her residence in Lake Wales, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Let me underscore at this point in time that there was absolutely zero evidence in the court order or the testimony, that there was any violence or threat of violence or danger,” Judd told reporters.

Deputies responding to the residence found the Hutchins and the two children dead, WFLA reported.

“I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances,” Judd told reporters. “My heart breaks for all of the family. We are devastated for this 10-year-old child all because mom did not want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order.”

Judd added that Hutchins did not have a previous criminal record or any instances of violent actions.

“We’re heartbroken and devastated over this horrible horrible event,” Judd told reporters. “There’s a lot of investigation still to occur.”