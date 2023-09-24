Sheriff: Toddler, 2 adults killed in shooting during argument over dog sale Three people were shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, Florida which started with a sale of a dog. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, Florida which started with a sale of a dog.

>> Read more trending news

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that five people went over to the apartment on A.C. Skinner Parkway around 10 p.m., according to WJAX. They were either there to sell or buy a dog.

During the sale, an argument ensued. Four of the five people were shot, according to the news outlet.

The sheriff’s office said that the youngest victim of the shooting was just 3 years old. The child along with two other people died from their injuries.

A third adult was injured and their condition has not been released, according to The Associated Press.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko in a news conference, according to the AP, said that the two adults that were killed and the one injured adult were all in their 20s.

Two men were seen leaving the apartment complex in a black sedan, according to WJAX.

No suspects have been identified. Officials have also not released the names of the victims.