Security guard for Taylor Swift during Eras Tour returns to Israel to rejoin IDF

Taylor Swift: A security guard during the singer's "The Eras Tour" returned to Israel to rejoin the IDF. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

A security guard who helped protect pop singer Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour this summer returned to his home in Israel to rejoin the Israel Defense Forces, several media outlets reported.

>> Read more trending news

The guard, who asked for anonymity, said he decided to join the IDF reserves after seeing the attacks from Hamas militants on Israel that began on Oct. 7, Variety reported.

Eran Swisa, an Israeli journalist from Israel Today, broke the news about the security guard’s decision to return to his home country. He told Variety that the guard was born in a kibbutz in Israel but had been working in the United States.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Security Guard Leaves for Israel to Join the IDF https://t.co/cA9gHLnr0w — Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2023

According to The Jerusalem Post, the guard told Swissa that “I have a pretty great life in the U.S., a dream job, great friends, and a comfortable home.”

“I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes,” the guard told Swisa. “Don’t stand by and do nothing. Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

It is unclear whether the security guard was employed by Swift or one of the venues that hosted the tour, or how closely he worked with the singer, Variety reported.

A representative for the singer did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group