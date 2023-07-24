Search launched after man jumps from Carnival cruise ship, officials say

Carnival cruise ship Authorities are searching for a man after he went overboard from the Carnival Elation cruise ship off the coast of Central Florida on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (SeregaSibTravel/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Crews searched Monday for a man who jumped from a Carnival cruise ship one day earlier as it was returning to Jacksonville, Florida, cruise line officials told WFTV.

The man, 30, went overboard off the Carnival Elation on Sunday about 95 miles east of Melbourne in Central Florida, WFTV reported. The U.S. Coast Guard told the news station that it deployed two aircraft and a cutter to search for the man.

In a statement, officials with Carnival Cruise Line told WFTV that a review of security camera video showed the man had jumped from the ship on Sunday.

“The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day,” officials said. They added, “The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s family and our thoughts are with them and the guest.”

The Elation sails between Jacksonville and the Bahamas on trips ranging from two to five days. It can carry nearly 2,200 passengers and 900 crew members, according to Carnival Cruise Lines.

