Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges

Scottie Scheffler arrested Golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested early Friday following a traffic incident at the gates of the Valhalla Golf Club where the PGA Championship Tournament is being held.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was arrested early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting.

>> Read more trending news

According to Darlington, who witnessed the incident, Scheffler, 27, was detained by police and put into handcuffs after “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club.

Update 9:08 a.m. EDT May 17: According to CNN, Scheffler has been released from custody on his own recognizance. It is not known if Scheffler will be playing in the tournament today.

Original story:

Valhalla is hosting the PGA Championship this week.

I’m going on ESPN now to detail what I witnessed. https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

The start of the second round of the tournament was delayed after a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf club around 5 a.m., a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car, Darlington wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As Scheffler was put in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police car a police officer told Darlington “There’s nothing you can do, he’s going to jail,” ESPN reported.

Scheffler was booked at the Louisville Municipal Department of Corrections at 7:28 a.m. on charges including second-degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony. He was also charged with reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

Darlington offered more details on ESPN.com, saying Scheffler was trying to drive around the crash scene on a median. The police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but Scheffler continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

According to ESPN’s Dave Fleming, who also witnessed the incident, players were told they would be able to enter the facility, but Scheffler, driving an official PGA vehicle, turned into the gates when told not to. As the car continued to roll slowly through, an officer grabbed onto the car and Scheffler stopped and rolled down his window.

The officer then reached into the window, opened the door and pulled Scheffler out of the car.

Scheffler was due to tee off at Valhalla at 8:48 a.m. He finished the first day of the tournament tied for 12th, at -4.

According to PGA of America officials tee times for the second round will be delayed because of the traffic incident. Officials said the second round of the tournament will now start at 8:35 a.m. EDT. All start times throughout the day will be delayed by one hour and 20 minutes.

UPDATE



Play of Round 2 will begin at 8:35 AM. All Round 2 Starting Times are delayed 1 hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time.



All spectator gates will open at 8:00 AM.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

Scheffler won four of his last five events, including The Masters Tournament in April. He and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child on May 8.

Here's the No. 1 player in the world in handcuffs this morning. Surreal image from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/l4GRS4yKcW — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 17, 2024

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2024 Cox Media Group