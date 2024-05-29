Scottie Scheffler arrest: Judge dismisses charges

Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images, File)

A Kentucky prosecutor on Wednesday asked a judge to dismiss charges filed against Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, nearly two weeks after he was arrested outside the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said his office could not “move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” as evidence did not support any charges. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, said the golfer was glad to see the case dismissed and that he “wants to move on.”

Scheffler ‘wants to move on,’ attorney says

Update 1:50 p.m. EDT May 29: Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, said his client was glad to see the charges against him dismissed on Wednesday.

“He’s glad it’s over,” the attorney said at a news conference following Wednesday’s court hearing.

He shared condolences for the family of John Mills, the man killed before Scheffler’s arrest on May 17 in a crash outside Valhalla Golf Course. He was working the event when he died, police said.

“We really wish to extend our condolences to the Mills family because these kinds of tournaments can’t go on without people like John Mills working out there and volunteers and that type thing, and it’s just a tragic situation,” Romines told reporters.

He denied that Detective Bryan Gillis was dragged by Scheffler, the alleged incident that prompted his arrest on May 17, saying that “multiple eyewitnesses” told him and authorities that “he was not dragged.”

The attorney added that he and Scheffler discussed beginning civil litigation against officials on the day of his scheduled arraignment on June 3. However, he said Scheffler “does not wish to do that.”

“He wants to move on and he’s obviously having a historic career,” the attorney said.

“Lawsuits are paid by the taxpayers. If he prevails in civil litigation against (the Louisville Metro Police Department), who pays that? The taxpayers of Louisville. He doesn’t wish the taxpayers of Louisville to pay him for whatever occurred. Also, too, litigation is a distraction for anyone, and (with) the truly historic season he is having right now, being involved in litigation would be a distraction.”

Romines acknowledged that audio shared online and obtained by several outlets on Wednesday showed his client talking to police after his arrest.

“When this occurred, obviously, tensions were high,” Romines said, adding, “He is always as nice and polite and respectful as he could possibly be. That’s who he is.”

A video on Facebook since May 23 captures Scottie Scheffler's conversation in police car after arrest. "You're right, I should have stopped. I did get a little impatient because I'm quite late for my tee time." Cop says he "drug" and "hurt" officer. https://t.co/R4YtBZ2Wg3 pic.twitter.com/IosEtwj2tZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

Prosecutor drops charges against Scheffler

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT May 29: Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell on Wednesday moved to drop the charges against Scheffler, saying that the evidence does “not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

“My office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” he said in an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Anne Delahanty.

O’Connell described a “chaotic” scene after a traffic crash killed John Mills, who was working the PGA Championship, early on May 17. Detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Course when Scheffler pulled up, trying to get into the course ahead of his tee time.

“Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence,” O’Connell said. “The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler, however, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.

“For these reasons, judge, I now tender to the court a motion at order to dismiss all these charges in this case against Mr. Scheffler with prejudice.”

Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, had no objection to the decision, and Delahanty said she would dismiss the case.

“It will be ripe for expungement within 60 days,” she said.

Original report: Scheffler was represented in court by his attorney, Steve Romines, WAVE-TV reported. Sources told the news station and WLKY that charges were likely to be dropped, although officials did not immediately confirm those reports.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the court at 1 p.m., WTVQ reported. Romines told WDRB that he will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Police arrested Scheffler on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic early on May 17. His arrest came after he had a run-in with an officer who was directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Course following an earlier traffic collision.

Detective Bryan Gillis said in police records that he was “dragged/knocked down” by Scheffler after he “demanded to be let in” to the course. The incident happened ahead of Scheffler’s tee time during the 2024 PGA Championship, which were hosted at Valhalla.

Gillis did not have his body camera on at the time of the encounter, prompting police to give him “corrective action,” Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn- Villaroel said last week.

Scheffler was released on his own recognizance on May 17. He said in a statement that “there was a big understanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” and that he “never intended to disregard any of the instructions” from Gillis.

Previously, Romines said in a statement obtained by the Courier Journal that Schefller was not interested in negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.

“I am prepared to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed, or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong,” the attorney said.

Scheffler is set to be arraigned on June 3, WLKY reported.

