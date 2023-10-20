SAG-AFTRA strike may impact Halloween

SAG-AFTRA strikes continue FILE PHOTO: Striking SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Disney Studios on day 95 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on October 16, 2023 in Burbank, California. Contract negotiations between the actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down last week in the strike which began July 14. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The leaders of the actors union are asking members to not wear any Halloween costumes based on shows and movies that they’re striking against.

SAG-AFTRA’s request means stars are being told not to dress like they’re in “Barbie,” “Wednesday” or any Marvel movie and instead wear more generic costumes like ghosts, skeletons and spiders, CBS News reported.

They can also wear costumes from shows that are part of the strike like animated television shows.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” the guild said in the announcement.

If someone does wear a costume inspired by a show that’s impacted by the strike, SAG-AFTRA requests that the photos not be used on social media.

The union last sat down with the AMPTP, the motion pictures trade association, last week, NBC News reported. SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14.

