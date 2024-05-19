Roxanne Rosedale, ‘Beat the Clock’ assistant, ‘Seven Year Itch’ actress, dead at 95

Roxanne: Dolores Rosedale, known professionally as Roxanne, was a model, game show assistant on "Beat the Clock" and appeared in "The Seven Year Itch." She died May 2 at the age of 95. (CBS/Getty Images )

Dolores “Roxanne” Rosedale, the glamorous actress who was an assistant on the 1950s game show “Beat the Clock” and appeared in “The Seven Year Itch,” died May 2. She was 95.

Her daughter, Ann Roddy, told The Hollywood Reporter that Rosedale died in an assisted-care facility in Minneapolis.

Known professionally as Roxanne, Rosedale was born in Minneapolis on March 20, 1929, and attended Central High School in St. Paul, the Star-Tribune reported. She studied fashion design at the Minneapolis School of Fine Arts, and after participating in several beauty pageants she traveled to New York to become a model and actress, according to the newspaper.

She made her television debut in 1948 on the game show “Winner Take All,” hosted by Bud Collyer, TV Insider reported.

Rosedale became a popular television star after she reunited with Collyer on “Beat the Clock” in 1950, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She introduced contestants who performed silly stunts, snapped photographs and posed alongside the winners’ prizes, the entertainment news website reported.

Rosedale’s popularity landed her on the covers of “Life,” “Look” and “TV Guide,” and she had a doll named after her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A 1951 nationwide poll of TV editors named her the woman with the “most photogenic figure” on television, the Star-Tribune reported. In a survey of Navy men three years later, she was chosen as the woman they would most like to spend time with on Armed Forces Day, according to the newspaper.

She appeared in “The Seven Year Itch” in 1955, her character rolled on the beach with Tom Ewell in a fantasy scene that parodied the scene Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr played in the 1953 movie “From Here to Eternity,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rosedale also appeared in the 1956 Broadway production of “A Hatful of Rain,” co-starring Steve McQueen and Shelley Winters, the Star-Tribune reported.

Rosedale then walked away from performing and returned to Minnesota to start a family. She married businessman Tom Roddy in 1954, had five children and moved to Palo Alto, California.

“When I married and started a family, I made the choice I wanted to make,” Rosedale told the Minneapolis Star in a 1975 interview. “I had lots of successful years in show business, but I didn’t want to make a life of it.”

After a divorce in 1979, Rosedale married Stanley Shanedling, a Minneapolis attorney and judge, and moved back to Minnesota, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

