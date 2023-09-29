The Rolling Stones releases new song with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones released a second track from their upcoming album, “Hackney Diamonds.” The track is called “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and features Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” was written by Mick Jagger, 80, and guitarist Keith Richards according to People Magazine.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Rolling Stones first new album in 18 years, according to USA Today. “A Bigger Bang” was released in 2005. It is also the first record out since the drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021.

The collaboration between the Rolling Stones and Gaga happened to be an accident. According to USA Today, she was in the same building working on Joker: Folie à Deux” when someone told her that Mick wanted to see her.

“I only know one Mick, so I walked down to a studio at the other end of the hall and opened the door. It was a portal to the 70′s. I saw Mick, Keith, Ronnie. Stevie Wonder was there along with all the musicians they were collaborating with. Steve Jordan on the drums. Family & friends hanging out listening on big speakers while Andrew Watt smiled marveling at their unreleased album,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Jagger asked Gaga to hang out while they recorded some music, USA Today reported. Eventually, someone gave Gaga a microphone.

“Mick was towering over me smiling saying ‘go on and do your thing then.’ I listened to the music and scribbled furiously trying to learn the tune and then freestyled and sang along. trying not to step on everyone’s toes cuz Andrew had the whole room mic’d the way they did back in the day, and I didn’t want my vocals to bleed into any of the magic they’d been making,” Gaga said, according to USA Today.

In a new interview with Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe, according to Billboard, Jagger praised Gaga and said he “never heard her sing quite that style before.” The new track has some gospel blues elements to it.

It is also not the first time that Gaga has sang with the band. According to Billboard, she jumped on stage with them in Dec. 2012 as part of their “50 and Counting” tour. She sang a duet with them on their song “Gimme Shelter” that came out in 1969.

“Hackney Diamonds,” is expected to be released on Oct. 20.

