Restaurant claims ghost set off its motion detector alarms

PORTSMOUTH. NH — Just a couple of weeks away from Halloween and the owners of a restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hamshire are wondering if their establishment is haunted.

Library Restaurant on Facebook said that their building is known for its ghosts, especially in their basement.

“Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees,” the restaurant said.

“It is not lights from the car - because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be! Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year?”

About 16 seconds into a video that the restaurant posted, a white cloudish subject can be seen passing by the camera, according to WFXT.

“That’s definitely a ghost and I’ve seen plenty of them. I used to live across the street. The women’s restroom at the Library is haunted,” one person commented on the restaurant’s post, according to the news outlet.

“You can see a poltergeist going by the camera. Very cool,” another person commented.

The restaurant is in the Rockingham House. It was built in 1785 and was believed to be once owned by Judge Woodbury Langdon, the restaurant’s website said, according to WFXT.

Many people visited the Rockingham House over the years including George Washington, Franklin Pierce, James K. Polk, Theodore Roosevelt, Chester Arthur, William Taft, and John F. Kennedy, the restaurant said, according to the news station.

In 1973, the building was purchased to be developed, WFXT reported. The restaurant reopened two years later which is when the Library theme was introduced, according to the restaurant.