Remembering Tony Bennett FILE PHOTO: Tony Bennett performs during the 2018 CMA Country Christmas at Curb Event Center on September 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The entertainment world is reeling from the news that iconic crooner Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

Several have taken to social media to mourn the man who gave us “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Tony Bennett, legendary pop crooner, dies at 96

Bennett’s official Facebook page said that “Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. Tony, Because of you we have your songs in our heart forever.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Bennett “a working class kid from Queens.”

Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote on social media, “What a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him. a beautiful human being,” The Independent reported.

While singer Paul Young called Bennett “truly one of the greats.”

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. said that Bennett had “changed the world with your voice.”

WQED in Pittsburgh remembered Bennett’s appearance on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” where the singer performed Roger’s song “It’s You I Like” while he drew a picture of one of Roger’s puppets.

Steven Van Zandt said, “The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice,” The Independent reported.

Singer and former television host John Tesh said that Bennett will be missed.

Catherine Zeta-Jones thanked Bennett as she celebrated his life.

