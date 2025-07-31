Recall alert: Tegu recalls magnetic floating stackers over ingestion concerns

Tegu has recalled its magnetic floating stackers toys because of an ingestion hazard.

Magnetic floating stackers have been recalled over concerns that the magnetic pieces of the toys could be ingested by children, officials said Thursday.

According to a news release issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toys, manufactured by Tegu Holdings Inc., of Naples, Florida, “violate the mandatory standard for toy magnets because they contain magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy, posing an ingestion hazard to children.”

The CPSC said that magnets that are swallowed could attract each other or other metal objects. That could lead to the items getting lodged in a person’s digestive system, resulting in “perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.”

The affected products have model numbers STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow) and STA-BTP-806T (Big Top). The wooden toys consist of a wooden base, six stacking pieces of various colors, two posts, and two figures on top, which all connect with magnets.

According to the CPSC, 22,850 units, plus 1,977 in Canada and 190 in Mexico, have been recalled.

The product, which is manufactured in Honduras, is sold nationwide for approximately $40 at children’s and major store outlets, plus on Amazon.com and Tegu.com.

Tegu has received 31 reports of magnets separating from the toy stacker. No injuries have been reported.

Customers have been advised to take the product away from children immediately and contact Tegu for instructions on receiving a free replacement stacker toy.

Consumers can call Tegu at 877-834-8869 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at service@tegu.com, or online at https://tegu.com/pages/recall or www.tegu.com. For online inquiries, customers are directed to click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

