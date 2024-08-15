Recall alert: Single-serve coffee makers sold at Aldi recalled

Recall alert The CPSC said coffee makers sold at Aldi stores have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 28,000 coffee makers sold at Aldi.

The Ambiano single-serve coffee maker can spew hot water from the top, which could burn someone, the CPSC said.

The coffee makers were sold at Aldi stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July to September 2023 for about $50.

They came in four colors: gray, blue, pink or purple. They have either model numbers 708924 or 708925 and one of the following UPC numbers:

4061464174788

4061464174801

4061464174849

4061464174825

4061464174863

The UPC and model numbers can be found on the bottom of the machine.

If you have the coffee maker, you should stop using it and return it to an Aldi store for a refund. Instead of going to the store, you can register the coffee maker online where you will get instructions on how to cut the cord, upload photos of the appliance showing the model number, registration number and the cut cord, then instructions on how to dispose of it. In return you will get a $75 Aldi electronic gift card, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Aldi at 888-770-7124 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or contact the company online.

