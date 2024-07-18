Recall alert: Sassy Baby bee rattles recalled, pose choking hazard

Bee baby rattle

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of about 3,000 baby rattles. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

About 3,000 baby rattles made by Sassy Baby have been recalled after it was found that the wooden base can detach from the rod, allowing the plastic rings to come off the toy.

The rings pose a choking hazard to babies, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Brilliant Bee Rattle has a light-up plastic bee that is connected to a wooden rod that has three plastic rings, and is connected to a wooden base. There is a baby-safe mirror on the bottom of the base. The bee has non-removable batteries.

The rattle was sold at independent specialty toy stores across the country and online at Manhattantoy.com from May 2024 to June 2024 retailing for $16, the CPSC said.

Parents and caregivers should take the toy away from children and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also contact Manhattan Toy for more information. Proof of purchase is not required for the refund.

The company can be reached by phone at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to noon CT on Friday, online or by email.

