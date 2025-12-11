Recall alert: ReBoost recalls nasal spray due to microbial contamination

A New Mexico homeopathic pharmaceutical company is recalling a natural nasal spray after the product was found to contain yeast, mold and bacteria, federal officials said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that MediNatura New Mexico, Inc., of Albuquerque, is voluntarily recalling one lot of its ReBoost Nasal Spray.

The product is used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve nasal congestion, sinus headache and pressure, postnasal drip, sneezing, runny nose, and nasal itching, the agency said. It is packaged in a 20mL bottle within a white and yellow carton.

The product is sold nationwide through retail outlets and online at medinatura.com.

According to the FDA, the NDC number for the product is 62795-4005-9 and the UPC number is 787647 10186 3. It has an expiration date of 12/2027.

No adverse effects have been reported from consumers who used the nasal spray, but the FDA said there was “a reasonable probability” that taking it could be harmful. Life-threatening infections are possible if used by someone with a compromised immune system.

In addition to yeast and mold, tests showed the product was contaminated with Achromobacter bacteria, a pathogen found in water and soil.

All customers should immediately discontinue using the product, according to the agency. Consumers who bought the product from the MediNatura website are advised to contact the company directly via email at recall@medinatura.com to arrange for a refund.

Customers who bought the spray at retailers should return it to the point of sale for a refund.

