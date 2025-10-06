Recall alert: Nissan recalls 19K LEAF vehicles due to fire risk

Nissan has recalled more than 19,000 LEAF vehicles because of a fire risk from quick-charging batteries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the company has recalled some 2021 to 2022 LEAFs that have a Level 3 quick-charging port.

The lithium-ion battery could overheat when Level 3 charging.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are being told not to use Level 3 charging until it is repaired. Dealers will update the battery software for free.

Owners will get two letters: one to alert them of the issue after Oct. 24 and a second when the software update is available, the NHTSA said.

They can also call Nissan at 800-867-7669. The company’s internal recall number is R25C8.

