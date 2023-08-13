Recall alert: Nestlé cookie dough recalled over possible wood fragments

Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of one of its cookie dough products due to the potential of wood fragments in the product.

In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that the recall was limited to two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” bar products. The 16.5-ounce products were produced on April 24-25, 2023, and were distributed nationwide, according to the agency.

According to the FDA, the recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “bake and bake” bars, rolls, tubs or edible cookie dough.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the company said in a news release.

The batch codes affected by the recall are 311457531K and 311557534K, the FDA said. The agency said that consumers should not prepare or eat the product. The FDA recommended that consumers should return to the product to the retailer for a refund or replacement.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” Nestlé USA said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Consumers with questions can call Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

