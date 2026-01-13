Recall alert: Modern Warrior recalls dietary supplement over undeclared ingredients

An over-the-counter dietary supplement has been recalled because the product’s packaging does not inform customers about ingredients that could have life-threatening side effects.

According to a news release on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, Modern Warrior, a Phoenix-based company, announced on Jan. 9 that it is voluntarily recalling all lots of its Modern Warrior Ready product. The supplement, packaged in a bottle that contained 60 capsules, was recalled after regulatory testing identified amounts of “undeclared tianeptine, 1,4-DMAA and aniracetam.”

Modern Warrior Ready capsules were sold nationwide from April 2022 through Dec. 8, 2025. It was also available for purchase online.

According to the FDA, tianeptine is not approved by the agency for any medical use.

The announcement noted that tianeptine “can cause life-threatening events including suicidal ideation or behavior in children, adolescents, and adults aged 25 years and younger.” An overdose could lead to symptoms such as confusion, seizures, drowsiness, dry mouth and shortness of breath.

The stimulant 1,4-DMAA — formally known as 1,4-dimethylamylamine — can elevate blood pressure and could lead to cardiovascular issues including heart attacks, shortness of breath and tightening of the chest.

Aniracetam is a type of nootropic, or a group of substances that enhance brain function. While approved in Europe, it has not been approved for usage in the United States.

According to the announcement, the recalled product is sold in a black plastic supplement bottle with a black screw-top lid sealed with black and gold tamper-evident shrink wrap. The front label features the Modern Warrior logo in gold at the top.

Modern Warrior has immediately stopped distribution and sale of the product and has quarantined all remaining inventory to prevent further distribution. Customers who have bought the product should stop using it, the announcement stated.

Consumers with questions can call Modern Warrior at 602-345-0347, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET; and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Customers can also call 314-713-1984 or email theviking@modernwarrior.life.

