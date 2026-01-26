Recall alert: Hyundai recalls 83K vehicles

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled nearly 83,900 vehicles because of an issue with their display panels

Hyundai has recalled nearly 83,900 vehicles because of an issue with their display panels.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the instrument panel does not show critical information, such as the speedometer or the fuel gauge.

The issue stems from a software error.

The following Genesis vehicles are part of the recall:

2025-2026

G80

GV80

2026

G80 Electrified

GV60

GV70 Electrified

GV70

Owners were told to disable the high-definition radio feature until a repair can be made.

The audio-video navigation software will be updated either by an over-the-air update or by a dealer for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail in a letter sent March 16, but can call Genesis customer service at 844-340-9741. The company’s internal recall number is 031G.

The vehicle identification number can be searched on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group