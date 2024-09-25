Recall alert: Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix recalled over undeclared almonds, cashews

Truly Good Foods recalled some packages of Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix after they were found to contain undeclared almonds and cashews.

The 3/25-ounce snack cups had a best-before date of 04/16/25 and were sent to the distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Texas, and stores in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia from Aug. 23, 2024 through Sept. 19, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The cups were clear plastic with a green label and UPC 0 94184 00439 8. The UPC and date can be found stamped on the bottom.

The recall was started after a customer saw an incorrect cup and that it contained tree nuts but the label was for a non-tree nut product.

No illnesses have been reported due to the issue, the FDA said.

If you purchased the recalled snack cups, throw them away and submit a form for a full refund via the Truly Good Foods website. You can also contact the company by email or phone at 704-602-0610, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

