Recall alert: Daimler Vans recalls 43K Mercedes over rearview camera issue

Daimler Vans has recalled more than 43,420 vans because the rearview image may not display.

The company said the recall affects some 2020 to 2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans and was issued because electrical connections for the vehicles’ infotainment system may not be secure, causing the rearview camera to fail to display the image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will examine the connection and will repair it if needed. The work will be completed for free.

Owners of the recalled vans will get letters in the mail after Sept. 5 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Daimler Vans U.S. at 877-762-8267. The company’s recall number is VS2GARPIN.

