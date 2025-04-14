Recall alert: Blue Ridge Beef kitten, puppy food recalled

Kitten and puppy food produced by Blue Ridge Beef has been recalled.

The recall is due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination.

The Kitten Mix 2-pound log has lot number N26 0114 while the Puppy Mix 2-pound log has lot number N25 1230. The lot numbers can be found on the clips on the end of the chub or bag of pet food.

The Food and Drug Administration said 1,080 pounds of kitten food was recalled, while another 1,380 pounds of puppy food was recalled.

The food was distributed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24 and comes in clear plastic.

The products were sold in stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled pet food, you should return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it in a way that children, animals and pets cannot access it. You should also wash and sanitize anything that the food came in contact with.

For more information, email Blue Ridge Beef or call the company at 704-873-2072 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

