Recall alert: Blue Bell ice cream recalled; wrong container used, missing allergen information

Blue Bell ice cream
Recall alert Blue Bell has recalled ice cream that was packaged in the wrong container. (FDA)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Blue Bell Ice Cream has issued a recall for its Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream due to undeclared nuts, including almonds, walnuts, and pecans, in packages mislabeled as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The recall affects a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallons that were incorrectly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons at Blue Bell’s Brenham, Texas, plant. Consumers with allergies to almonds, walnuts, or pecans are at risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The packaging error was discovered by a Blue Bell employee while restocking at a retailer. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported so far, and no other incorrect packaging has been found.

The affected ice cream can be identified by the code 061027524 on the top of the half-gallon lid. It was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia, the FDA said.

Consumers who purchased the mislabeled ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, Blue Bell can be contacted at 979-836-7977 or via email.

