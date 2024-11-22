Recall alert: 83 tons of ground beef recalled for E. coli contamination

FILE PHOTO: The USDA FSIS announced the recall of 167,277 pounds of ground beef.

More than 167,270 pounds of ground beef, or more than 83 tons, sent to restaurants has been recalled due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the meat was shipped from Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit.

The fresh ground beef had a use by date of 11/14/2024 while the frozen has a production date of 10 22 24. Both have establishment number EST. 2574B in the USDA inspection mark. Some of the ground beef may be in restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Business owners are being told not to use the recalled meat.

Click here to see the entire list of recalled products and here to see the labels.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture alerted the FSIS about a group of people who had gotten sick after eating ground beef.

A sample of ground beef tested positive for E. coli on Nov. 20. Right now, illnesses were isolated to just Minnesota.

Symptoms of an illness caused by E. coli include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure. Most people recover within a week but some people can develop kidney failure.

Meat should be prepared by cooking it to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria, the USDA said.

If you have questions about the recall, call 248-762-1533.

