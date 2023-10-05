Recall alert: 70M Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy containers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy containers because of a choking hazard.

The CPSC said the candy came in a plastic bottle with a rolling ball in it. The rolling ball can detach from the container and pose a choking hazard, however, no injuries have been reported.

The candy was sold at stores such as Walmart, Five Below and Amazon.com from June 2015 to July 2023 for between $2 and $4.

The following Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy containers have been recalled:

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), 2 oz, UPC: 8-98940-00101-6.

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), 2 oz, 2 pack; UPC: 8-98940-00191-7.

Mega Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), 3 oz, UPC: 8-98940-00169-6.

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple), 2 oz, UPC: 8-50034-59720-1.

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), 2 oz, UPC: 0-60631-91829-7.

If you have the Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy you should take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a refund, if the candy is not empty. You’ll be directed to send the container with the liquid still in it back to the company, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can call Candy Dynamics toll-free at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

