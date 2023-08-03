Recall alert: 62.1K air conditioners, heat pumps recalled due to burn, fire hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Daikin Comfort Technologies have announced the recall of more than 62,000 Amana Packaged Terminal air conditioners and heat pumps that are equipped with DigiAir.

The recall affects Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs) assembled with “DigiAir” modules. These DigiAir modules are factory-installed with air systems that have configurable dehumidification.

The DigiAir module compressor can overheat which creates burn and fire hazards, CPSC said.

According to CPSC, the recalled units are beige and the model number starts with PMH or PMC. The model numbers are printed on hte unit’s control cover and under the control board.

There have been 52 reports of incidents involving the compressor. According to CPSC, 10 of those resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported

These DigiAir modules were sold through direct sales with heating and cooling dealers across the country from May 2015 to January 2023. CPSC said that these units cost between $1,200 and $1,400.

Contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) to get instructions and information about disabling the DigiAir compressor in the recalled PTACs. They will assist you with arranging a free repair of the united by a qualified technician. The company is expected to contact known purchasers directly.

You can call Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) at 844-309-1141 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit their website.

