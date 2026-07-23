Recall alert: 59K child car seats recalled

hand holding megaphone or bullhorn against blackboard with text PRODUCT RECALL
Recall alert (CH. HORZ/Christian Horz - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Evenflo recalled 59,661 child car seats because the headrest may shift position during a crash.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some Reo by Revolve360 child seats in the following colors: Nantucket, Danvers, Chelsea, Holden, Brookline, and Lenox.

Affected models start with CS26021, Evenflo said.

The remedy for the issue is under development.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue after Aug. 17, with a second letter sent once a fix is available.

For more information, call Evenflo at 800-233-5921 or click here.

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