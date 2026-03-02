Recall alert: 58K BMWs recalled over A/C wiring issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA said that 58,700 BMSs have been recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 58,700 BMWs because of a problem with the vehicles’ A/C wiring harness.

The harness can short-circuit if it becomes damaged during a cabin air filter replacement, increasing the risk of a fire.

The following vehicles are being recalled

2025 M5 Sportswagon

2025-2026 M5

2024-2025 750e xDrive

2025-2026 550e xDrive

2023-2025 I7

2023-2025 7 Series

2024-2026 i5

2024-2026 5 Series

Dealers will inspect and replace the air conditioning wiring harness and add a retaining strap or bracket if necessary. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters in the mail alerting them to the issue after April 13, but can contact BMW on their own at 800-525-7417.

