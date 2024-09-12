Recall alert: 459K kids Stanley-branded garden tools recalled due to lead levels

Stanley Jr. tools

Recall alert More than 459,000 children's tool sets have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 459,000 children’s garden sets because the tools have lead levels that are considered too high.

Red Toolbox recalled its Stanley Jr. Kids Garden sets sold exclusively by Costco nationwide and in Canada from February to June for about $35.

The set had eight items — a wheelbarrow, apron, gloves, rake, hoe and three hand tools — but it is only the rake and hoe that are impacted by the recall.

The wheelbarrow has a white label on it that says “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date of 12.2023. The rake and hoe are black metal with yellow wooden handles and “Stanley Jr.” painted in black.

You should not use the rake and hoe and contact Red Toolbox online to get a free replacement set. You’ll have to fill out a form and provide photos of the tools’ disposal. You’ll also need a photo of the label on the wheelbarrow showing the manufacture date.

Costco will contact known purchasers directly.

For more information, you can email Red Toolbox or visit the company’s website.

