Recall alert: 35K pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa recalled

Recall alert The USDA has announced the recall of turkey kielbasa. (USDA FSIS)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of more than 35,400 pounds of Johnsonville Polish Turkey Kielbasa.

>> Read more trending news

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the recalled sausage may have pieces of rubber in it.

They were made between Oct. 30 and 31, 2023, and produced in 12-ounce packages. They have best buy dates “05/17/24″ and “05/18/24″ printed on the side.

They have establishment number P-32009 on the side.

The issue was found due to consumer complaints.

If you have the recalled kielbasa you’re being told not to eat it, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information contact Johnsonville at 888-556-2728.

©2023 Cox Media Group