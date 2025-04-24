Recall alert: 33K butane torches recalled; do not meet child-resistant regulations

More than 33,000 butane torches have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that more than 33,000 butane torches do not meet child-resistant rules and are being recalled.

Sondiko Butane Torches, model number S400, were recalled because they do not have the required parts to make them child-resistant and pose a burn hazard for children, the CPSC said.

The butane torches were sold on Amazon and came in a single pack for $15 or a two-pack for $26. They were on the market from October 2023 to March 2025.

If you have the recalled torches, you should stop using them and contact Sondikodirt by email for information on how to get a refund.

©2025 Cox Media Group