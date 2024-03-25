Recall alert: 284K Dodge Chargers, Chrysler 300 vehicles recalled over air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of almost 285,000 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300 vehicles because of an issue with the curtain air bag inflators.

The inflators on both the right and left sides of the vehicles may cause the bags to rupture, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects some 2018 to 2021 Chargers and Chrysler 300s

Dealers will replace both side curtain airbags for free. Owners will receive letters about the issue after May 3.

For more information, owners can contact FCA US, LLC directly at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 19B.

