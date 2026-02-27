Recall alert: 190K saber lighters recalled; do not comply with mandatory standards

The CPSC announced the recall of 190,500 lighters.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 190,500 lighters made by Royal Oak Enterprises.

The Royal Oak Flame Saber Lighters fail to meet the mandatory standards for multipurpose lighters because they lack child-resistant mechanisms.

They also violate the labeling requirements set by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, the CPSC said.

The lighters are red with a black and gray checkered grip and have a hands-free lock. Royal Oak’s logo is printed on the lighter.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Rural King and Ace Hardware in stores and online from November 2023 to October 2025 for about $30.

If you have the recalled lighter, contact Royal Oak for a refund, the CPSC advised. For more information, call Royal Oak at 877-567-9324, or contact the company by email or online.

