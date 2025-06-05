Recall alert: 1.7M window air conditioners recalled due to potential mold growth

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.7 million window air conditioners because they can allow mold to grow, posing a health risk.

The recalled window air conditioners do not drain pooled water quickly enough, which can allow mold to grow, potentially causing respiratory issues or other infections.

The air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Frigidaire and Insignia at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other brick-and-mortar locations. They were also sold online by Amazon, Costco, Lowe’s, Walmart and several other online retailers from March 2020 to May 2025 for between $280 and $500.

The following brands and model numbers are part of the recall:

Comfort Aire

RXTS-101A

RXTS-121A

RXTS-81A

Danby

DAC080B6IWDB-6

DAC080B7IWDB-6

DAC100B6IWDB-6

Frigidaire

GHWQ085WD1

GHWQ105WD1

GHWQ125WD1

Insignia

NS-AC8WU3

NS-AC8WU3-C

Keystone

KSTAW08UA

KSTAW10UA

KSTAW12UA

LBG

QB-8K CO

Midea

MAW08AV1QWT

MAW08AV1QWT-C

MAW08U1QWT

MAW08V1QWT

MAW08V1QWT-S

MAW08V1QWT-T

MAW08W1QWT

MAW10U1QWT

MAW10V1QWT

MAW10W1QWT

MAW12AV1QWT

MAW12AV1QWT-C

MAW12U1QWT

MAW12V1QWT

MAW12V1QWT-M

MAW12V1QWT-S

MAW12W1QWT

Mr. Cool

MWUC08T115

MWUC10T115

MWUC12T115

Perfect Aire

1PACU10000

1PACU12000

1PACU8000

Sea Breeze

MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10

WAU310YREX

WAU312YREX

WAU38YREX

If you have the recalled air conditioners, you should contact Midea for a free repair or a refund, based on your purchase date and manufacturing date, the CPSC said.

If you want a refund, you will have to send the air conditioner to Midea using a free shipping label or take a photo of the unplugged, cut power cord.

If you decide to have the air conditioner repaired, you should contact the company to schedule a technician to install a new drain plug, or you can request a repair kit to do the installation yourself.

For more information, contact Midea via phone at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

