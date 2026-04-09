Recall alert: 1.7M Bissell steam cleaners recalled due to burn hazards There have been 206 reports of hot water or steam coming from the attachments unexpectedly, with 161 reports of burn injuries.

More than a million steam cleaners were recalled because the attachments can come off while being used and allow hot water or steam to spray onto a person, posing a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.7 million Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni Steam Cleaners.

There have been 206 reports of hot water or steam coming from the attachments unexpectedly, with 161 reports of burn injuries, including one that was a second-degree burn, the CPSC said.

They were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores and online on Bissell, Amazon, HSN and other websites from October 2024 to March 2026 for between $9 and $55.

The following model numbers were recalled:

4155

4155L

4155W

4155G

4155D

4155J

4155Y

4155P

4171

4171L

4171W

4171F

You can find the model numbers on the bottom of the device. They came in gray, green, white, blue, or dark blue, and depending on the model, came with various accessories.

If you have the Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach or Steam Shot Omni Steam Cleaner, you should not use them and contact Bissell for new attachments.

You will need to register online for the recall and receive instructions, including how to upload a photo showing the original attachments being thrown away.

For more information, contact Bissell by phone at 855-417-7001, by email or online.

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