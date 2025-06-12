Recall alert: 113K Ryobi cordless hedge trimmers recalled

The CPSC said that 113,000 Ryobi cordless hedge trimmers are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 113,000 cordless hedge trimmers sold by Ryobi.

The 40 volt, 24-inch cordless trimmer’s blade can activate when pressing only the safety or trigger control individually, not when using both at the same time. That could cause someone to be cut.

The recall affects the following model numbers:

RY40620VNM

RY40602VNM

RY40602BTLVNM

The trimmers have serial numbers LT21091D180001 to LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 to RG24252D101110

The model and serial numbers can be found on a plate on the bottom on the trimmer.

The Ryobi cordless hedge trimmer was sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores across the country and online from March 2021 to January 2025 for between $90 and $160, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled trimmers, you should stop using them and visit the Ryobi website to see if yours is part of the recall.

You will have to return it to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment to get a free replacement.

For more information call TTI Outdoor Power Equipment at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the Ryobi website.

