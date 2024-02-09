Read the special counsel’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents

Joe Biden President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Biden addressed the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified material, and the status of the war in Gaza. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Justice Department officials on Thursday released special counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents found at his former office and one of his homes in Delaware in 2022 and 2023.

Hur said Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials,” though he concluded that “no criminal charges are warranted in this matter.” He said that investigators found that the evidence “does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt without a reasonable doubt.”

The release Thursday also included a letter sent from Hur to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and a letter sent from Biden’s attorneys to Hur.

Read the full 380-page report below:

Report From Special Counsel... by National Content Desk

