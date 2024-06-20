Rapper Remy Ma’s son arrested for 2021 murder in New York

The murder happened in June 2021.

Remy Ma's son arrested FILE PHOTO: Remy Ma attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her son, Jayson Scott, was arrested for murder. ( Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Jayson Scott, son of Rapper Remy Ma, was arrested Tuesday for the June 2021 murder of a man in Queens, New York, according to ABC News.

Scott, 23, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux following a dispute on June 7, 2021, according to the New York Police Department.

Guillebeaux was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to the NYPD.

Scott was also charged with second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to People.

Guillebeaux had been indicted by the New York attorney general in 2020 as part of a large-scale drug operation. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Heat Wave,” resulted in the arrests of 54 people accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Richard Swygert, 22, was also charged in the same murder Swygert only faces one murder charge

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie, has been nominated for four Grammys and won two BET Awards for best female hip-hop artist in 2005 and 2017.

In 2008, she was convicted of assault and illegal weapons possession in a July 2007 shooting in a Manhattan deli. She spent about six years in prison.


