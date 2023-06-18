Quincy Jones briefly hospitalized after health scare

Quincy Jones: A representative for Quincy Jones said that the legendary music producer was in "great spirits" after a brief hospitalization. ( Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

LOS ANGELES — Legendary music producer Quincy Jones was briefly hospitalized on Saturday after experiencing a health scare.

>> Read more trending news

Jones, 90, who has won 28 Grammy Awards, had a bad reaction to some food he ate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A representative for Jones told TMZ that the producer called 911 “just to be safe.”

Quincy Jones released from hospital in 'great spirits' after health scare https://t.co/22ia7GlLC2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 18, 2023

Jones was released shortly after arriving at an area hospital from his Los Angeles home after doctors determined that he was all right, the Times reported.

The composer never lost consciousness and was in “great spirits” when he left the facility, his representative told TMZ. A spokesperson for Jones did not immediately respond Sunday to the Times’ request for comment.

Jones has collaborated with many music icons, inlcuding Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Duke Ellington and Miles Davis, according to the newspaper.

In January 2022, Jones released a 10-volume album, “Milestones of a Legend,” which included nearly 200 of his greatest jazz recordings from the 1950s and 1960s, the Times reported.

Jones has also served as a producer on several film and television projects, including a recent reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and an upcoming remake of “The Color Purple,” according to the newspaper.

“Everybody who ever is around Quincy Jones says the same thing, that there’s a light about him,” Oprah Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. Winfrey added in a 1996 interview that Jones “stole my heart when we did ‘The Color Purple.’”

“I think Quincy Jones knows more people, more significant people who have changed the world, than anybody I have ever met,” filmmaker Steven Spielberg once told the entertainment news website.

©2023 Cox Media Group