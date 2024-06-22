Prince William, children spent his birthday at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London

Prince William, Taylor Swift (Ian Forsyth/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/Gareth Cattermole)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON — Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday.

Friday also happened to be Prince William’s 42nd birthday, Reuters reported.

Friday marked the first of eight shows Swift has lined up at London’s Wembley Stadium, according to Reuters. London created a “special version” of its underground map to celebrate Swift’s tour. The “Changing of the Guard” ceremony also featured a rendition of one of her songs.

Swift and the royals posted a photo on their Instagram accounts. The photos included Prince George and Princess Charlotte in addition to Prince William. Prince Louis was also reportedly in attendance at the show, according to Good Morning America. He just was noting the photos with Swift.

Swift’s boyfriend Kansas City Chief’s tight-end Travis Kelce was also seen in Swift’s Instagram post, according to People Magazine.

“Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said in their Instagram post with Swift.

