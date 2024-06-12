Primanti Bros. offers Joey Chestnut new competition after Nathan’s Hot Dog competition ban

Joey Chestnut

FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Joey Chestnut cheers after finishing in first place in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PITTSBURGH — A chain of restaurants that is known for fries and slaw on its sandwiches is opening the door to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champ Joey Chesnut.

Hours after Chestnut was banned from the annual Fourth of July eating contest, Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb gave him a new challenge by eating its “Almost Famous” sandwiches.

“If Joey wants to celebrate our nation’s independence with a James Beard Award winning American Classic – well, we’d be honored,” Golomb said, according to WPXI. “At this point, I think the most I’ve ever seen anyone eat in one sitting was five. And I feel like Joey’s got that beat.”

For those not familiar, Primanti’s, which started in Pittsburgh in 1933, offers a sandwich on two thick-cut slices of Italian bread, fries, cole slaw, tomatoes and cheese on top of a variety of meats such as kielbasa, pastrami, corned beef, fried baloney or even fish.

Primanti Bros. A Primanti Bros. sandwich has fries and slaw in the sandwich. (Natalie Dreier /Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

The chain is primarily in Pennsylvania but has expanded to Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Florida.

Chestnut, despite winning the title for 16 of the past 17 years, has been banned from competing during Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest because he represents another hot dog brand now, Major League Eating posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ESPN reported Chestnut has signed a sponsorship with Impossible Foods.

Chestnut won the contest in 2023 by eating 62 hot dogs and buns, CBS Sports reported.

The only time he lost over the past 17 years was in 2015 to Matt Stonie.

Chestnut also holds the record, scarfing down 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021.


