Powerball: Jackpot rises to $1.55 billion

Powerball: Saturday's jackpot is the third-largest in the game's history. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There is still no jackpot winner in Powerball, as the grand prize jumped to an estimated $1.55 billion after no ticket matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on Saturday night.

The numbers selected were 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball was 19. The multiplier was 3X.

Jackpot rises to $1.55 billion

Updated 12:15 a.m. EDT Oct. 8: There was no grand prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so Monday night’s jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.55 billion.

The current streak of 34 consecutive drawings now trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.

If someone wins the big prize on Monday night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $679.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.55 billion (estimated) – Oct. 9, 2023 drawing.

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Original report: If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $614 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

“This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we’ve had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months,” Drew Svitko, the Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement. “While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket.”

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.