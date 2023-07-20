Powerball drawing: Store owner finds out his business sold $1.08B winning ticket

Powerball FILE PHOTO: The owner of the store that sold the winning Powerball ticket will receive his own mini payout. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — He may not have matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday night but Navar Herrera is nothing but smiles.

Herrera owns the mini market where the $1.08 billion jackpot-winning ticket was sold.

He’s owned Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles for about seven years, KABC reported. The location is near the Fashion District and blocks away from LA’s Skid Row.

Herrera didn’t know he had sold the ticket until he arrived at the store, greeted by news cameras.

KTLA reported at first he thought a movie was being shot near his store.

“It’s a surprise for me,” he said. “I don’t know what it is, filming or what.”

Herrera will also get a lottery payout for selling the winning ticket: $1 million, money he plans to use to take his wife and four kids on vacation and to invest in more stores.

As for the new potential billionaire, that person hasn’t come forward publicly yet, KABC reported.

The winning Powerball numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 with Powerball 24. The next drawing is Saturday with an estimated $20 million jackpot,


