Police: Judge arrested after his wife was found dead in their house Jeffrey Ferguson (Anaheim Police Department /Anaheim Police Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A judge in Orange County, California was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their house, police said Friday.

In a news release, Anaheim Police Department said that on Thursday around 8 p.m. its communications center received reports about a shooting at a house on the 85oo block of E. Canyon Vista Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Sheryl Ferguson, 65, with at least one gunshot wound inside the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

An Orange County Superior Court judge, Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested, according to KTLA. He was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife and for seeking search warrants to gather evidence.

The judge is expected to appear in court Monday in Santa Ana, California, according to The Associated Press. He has not yet been formally charged.

Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock said that another person was home at the time but did not say who that person was or if they were the ones to call the police, according to the AP. However, KTLA reported that the couple’s son who is in his 20s was home at the time of the incident.

Jeffrey Ferguson is being held on a $1 million bail, according to police.

Jeffrey Ferguson served as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2015, KTLA reported.

Orange County Superior Court officials released a statement that was obtained by the news outlet that says that the incident remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts go to the family. We all pray for their comfort during this trying time,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement through the court that was obtained by KTLA. “Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations.”