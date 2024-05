Police: 81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter’ arrested for terrorizing neighborhood

Human remains found after two feet were found sticking out of the ground (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An 81-year-old man who allegedly used a slingshot to terrorize a Southern California neighborhood has been arrested, police said.

Detectives “learned that during the course of nine-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Azusa Police Department said in a statement, ABC News reported.

According to police, Prince Raymond King narrowly missed hitting people with ball bearings he shot from a slingshot. He broke windows in homes and car windshields using the slingshot, the statement said.

According to KCAL-TV, a slingshot and ball bearings were found in the man’s home in Azusa, Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said. King was arrested last week.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Azusa is about 25 miles east of Los Angeles.

King was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

