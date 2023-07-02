Police: 2 dead, 28 others injured in shooting at Baltimore block party Multiple people were injured and two were killed in a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland during a block party early Sunday morning. (D_Mo/Baltimore Police Department)

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were injured and two were killed in a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland during a block party early Sunday morning.

Baltimore Police Department in a news release said that early Sunday just after 12:30 a.m., officers received multiple calls about a shooting near the 800 block of Gretna Court. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims.

Police say there were a total of 30 shooting victims, according to their preliminary investigation.

An 18-year-old woman was found deceased at the scene, according to the New York Times.

Multiple other people were shot, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner, Col. Richard Worley, said at a news conference on Sunday morning, according to the Times. At least three were in critical condition. Nine were transported to the hospital and 20 others took themselves to the hospital.

Police say a 20-year-old man died at a hospital.

Worley said that the shooting happened at a block party, The Associated Press reported.

“This morning, all of Baltimore is grieving,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, said at the news conference, calling the shooting a “reckless, cowardly act,” according to the Times.

Information about a suspect has not yet been released but Worley said that investigators are reviewing video and speaking with witnesses to try to identify the suspect, according to WBAL.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.







