Pink Moon will rise April 12

This weekend will mark the Pink Moon, the full moon for April.

Despite its name, it won’t look pink. It is named because of creeping phlox, or one of the first wildflowers to bloom in the spring in North America.

It is also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon, Budding Moon, New Shoots Moon, Seed Moon, Growing Moon, Awakening Moon, Breaking Ice Moon or The Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.

The Pink Moon won’t be a supermoon. Instead, it will be the exact opposite, a micromoon. While the moon’s actual size doesn’t change, it will look the smallest since it will be at the farthest point from Earth, or apogee. It will also appear dimmer than usual, but you may not be able to tell.

It will reach peak illumination at 8:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, but moonrise and moonset is based on your location.

The full moon also controls the day Easter lands on. The first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox is the determining factor for the holy day. This year Easter is on April 20.

