Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles, Suni Lee others return to Olympic stage

Simone Biles is going to the Olympic games once again.

After leaving the Tokyo Olympics three years ago due to her mental health, Biles took center stage during the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials Sunday, securing her spot on her third Olympic team.

“This is definitely our redemption tour,” Biles said after winning the trials, The Associated Press reported. “I feel like we all have more to give.”

The veteran competitor left the games held in 2021 after experiencing “the twisties” a mental block where gymnasts lose track of how their body is positioned, CNN reported.

She returned to competition in 2023.

Biles is 27 and is the oldest American woman to make the team since the 1950s. She is also the fourth woman to compete in three Olympics, CNN reported.

“Nobody’s forcing me to do it,” she said. “I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and come out here and perform for myself. Just to remind myself that I can still do it.”

She will be joined by Olympic veterans Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and newcomer Hezly Rivera. Rounding out the team are Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong as traveling replacement athletes.

Biles had an overall score of 117.225, Lee was second with 111.675 and Chiles was third with 111.425, CNN reported.

Taylor Swift featured prominently in Biles’ win as the Olympian performed her floor routine to Swift’s “...Ready for It,” NBC reported.

The singer commented on social media, saying that Biles was “ready for it.”

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

The opening ceremonies for the Paris Olympics will be held on July 26 with the games running through Aug. 11.

