Paris Hilton reveals she’s mom of two; introduces world to daughter London

Baby news FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The couple announced they have welcomed a daughter. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Paris will always have London.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have announced that they are the parents of two, after welcoming a baby girl to the family.

Hilton announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of a pink outfit with the caption reading “Thankful for my baby girl.”

Hilton also confirmed the baby news on TikTok where she asked her niece and nephew “You guys excited for your new cousin?” and her nephew asked, “You have two babies?” She responded, “I have two babies.”

Hilton also responded to a fan who congratulated her, with the heiress writing, “My princess has arrived,” People magazine reported.

She didn’t say when the baby was born, Sky News reported.

The couple welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogate in January, the publication reported.

Hilton and Reum, who is a venture capitalist, were married in November 2021 after dating for two years, US Weekly reported.

