Officials: 2 adults, child killed in crash involving freight train; 1 child survived

BONNER COUNTY, Id. — Three people were killed in a crash involving a freight train Saturday morning in Bonner County, Idaho, officials say.

In a news release, the Idaho State Police said they are investigating a crash that happened Saturday around 11 a.m. by a railroad crossing near North Boyer and Selle roads in Bonner County.

A driver of a Subaru Forester was heading east on W. Selle Road from Boyer Road when the crash happened, KBOI reported.

Police say that the driver failed to yield the right of way to a freight train that was heading south. The Subaru was hit by the train and was forced off the roadway ultimately overturning.

Inside the Subaru were a 37-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and two children, police say.

Everyone but one child was killed in the crash, according to KBOI. The surviving child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say all of the people in the car were wearing seatbelts and no freight train operators were injured.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.